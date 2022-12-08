G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $14.47. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.55.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

