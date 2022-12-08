Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Down 2.6%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

