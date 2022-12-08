Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €65.00 to €50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Galapagos traded as low as $38.94 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 2869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Price Performance

About Galapagos

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

