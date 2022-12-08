Galxe Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.37 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Galxe token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00008317 BTC on popular exchanges. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $50.37 million and approximately $28.02 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00507441 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.79 or 0.30331257 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

