GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE GME traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 9,474,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,676,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. GameStop has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $49.85.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
