GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 9,474,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,676,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. GameStop has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 21.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

