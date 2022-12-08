GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 8.1%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) shares traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.48. 287,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,863,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 256,919 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

