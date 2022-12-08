Garry Ph.D. Nolan Sells 1,100 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $14,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 591,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Garry Ph.D. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 300 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $3,975.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 600 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $7,968.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30.

On Monday, September 12th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,800 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $295,362.21.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $447.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

