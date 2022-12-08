Gateway Protocol Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.91 million and approximately $521,591.85 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00015333 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.61638262 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $426,816.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

