GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €33.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €33.40 ($35.16) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

ETR:G1A opened at €39.32 ($41.39) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €36.57 and its 200 day moving average is €35.47. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.18 ($32.82) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

