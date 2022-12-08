Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Cut to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gecina from €150.00 ($157.89) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Price Performance

GECFF stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. Gecina has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $148.35.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Articles

