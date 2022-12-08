Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GECFF. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gecina from €150.00 ($157.89) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Gecina Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

