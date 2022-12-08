Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.92.

GECFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gecina from €150.00 ($157.89) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gecina Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Gecina has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $148.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

