General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 71,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.