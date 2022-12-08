Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $468,849.54 and approximately $1,856.15 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $926.98 or 0.05478345 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00505418 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,111.83 or 0.30210300 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

