GensoKishi Metaverse Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $377.30 million and $585,472.52 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $922.00 or 0.05474800 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00504833 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.07 or 0.30175333 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.