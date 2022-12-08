Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 5.9%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 38,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 174,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Gensource Potash Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.90 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44.

About Gensource Potash

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

