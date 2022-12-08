Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,649 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.32.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.