GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLB. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of -0.21.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

