Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Glencore Stock Down 2.4 %

GLNCY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

