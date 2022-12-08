Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 33,111 shares.The stock last traded at $25.53 and had previously closed at $25.66.

Global Industrial Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $990.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 13.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.