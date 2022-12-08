GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,061.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 82,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 14.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

