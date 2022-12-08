Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Raised by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Globe Life makes up approximately 11.4% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $81,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,404. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.84. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $122.12.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
