GMX (GMX) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

GMX (GMX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $51.51 or 0.00305523 BTC on major exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $411.58 million and approximately $43.57 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

