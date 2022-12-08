Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,254 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,666.7% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

