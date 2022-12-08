Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Stock Holdings Increased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,026,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $23,268,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 462,566 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,089,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings VII Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSEV stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

About Gores Holdings VII

