Got Guaranteed (GOTG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $133,835.37

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $118.21 million and approximately $133,835.37 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002338 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

