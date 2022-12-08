Governance OHM Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,390.88 or 0.13882727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $417,923.96 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
