GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Up 4%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 72,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,445,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

