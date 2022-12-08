Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Up 1.9%

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.09. 6,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 23,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.19.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

