Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $154.40

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.40 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 151.50 ($1.85). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.87), with a volume of 1,664,658 shares.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.37. The firm has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Greencoat UK Wind Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a GBX 1.93 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

