GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 214.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GreenLight Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

GreenLight Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GRNA opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. GreenLight Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

