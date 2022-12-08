GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 214.96% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GreenLight Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.
GreenLight Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:GRNA opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. GreenLight Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.
