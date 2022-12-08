Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,433,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.95. 1,199,871 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.73.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

