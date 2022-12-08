Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.68. The stock had a trading volume of 80,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $400.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

