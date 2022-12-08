Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average of $214.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

