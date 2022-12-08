Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 2.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in AON by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AON by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AON traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.12. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

