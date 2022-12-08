Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.34. 6,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

