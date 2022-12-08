Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Formula One Group accounts for 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of FWONK stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,581. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

