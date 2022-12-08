Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Greif has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greif to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Greif stock opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Greif news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $330,526.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,275,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,935,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,116 shares of company stock worth $3,185,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Greif by 193.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Greif by 19.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

