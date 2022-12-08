Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. 1,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 399,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GGAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

