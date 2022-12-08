GSK (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Down to $36.88

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.88, but opened at $36.10. GSK shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 56,940 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.95) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in GSK by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GSK by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

