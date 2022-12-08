Guild of Guardians Hits One Day Trading Volume of $256,711.14 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $256,711.14 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $922.00 or 0.05474800 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00504964 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,087.30 or 0.30183213 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

