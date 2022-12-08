GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Tops $344.32 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $344.32 million and approximately $4,687.55 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005843 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008022 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.