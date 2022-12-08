GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

GXO stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $576,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $2,510,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

