Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Haitian International Price Performance

OTCMKTS HAIIF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

