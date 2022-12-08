Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Trading 7% Higher

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.65. 2,921,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,471,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth $32,000.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.