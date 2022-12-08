Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.33 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 9,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.