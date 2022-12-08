Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Trading Down 3%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.67 and last traded at C$26.25. Approximately 34,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 77,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HDI shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Hardwoods Distribution Trading Up 4.8 %
The company has a market cap of C$633.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Recommended Stories
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.