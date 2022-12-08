Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Trading Down 3%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.67 and last traded at C$26.25. Approximately 34,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 77,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HDI shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$633.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 4.22%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

