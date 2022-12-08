Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $4,766,939.19 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $5,600,229.60.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,132,088.65.

On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,289,039.50.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. 463,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,166. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,653,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

