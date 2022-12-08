Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $35.84 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $35.84 or 0.00212652 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $24.42 million and $1.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

