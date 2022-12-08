Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

